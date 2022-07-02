Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

IT outages across Norton Healthcare

Norton Healthcare IT teams are working to restore full capabilities.
Norton Healthcare IT teams are working to restore full capabilities.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday evening Norton Healthcare began to experience “computer connectivity issues” at some of their facilities due to a hardware failure.

According to a Norton Healthcare spokesperson, there are specific protocols in place for these types of situations and that they were going to continue caring for patients.

Norton Healthcare IT teams are working to restore full capabilities.

There is no word on what caused the hardware failure at this time or when all systems will be restored.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews identified
According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation...
31 decomposed bodies, cremated remains discovered during Clark County funeral home investigation
Police are investigating after a man dies in a crash on Preston Highway near the Audubon...
Police: Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Preston Highway

Latest News

FORECAST: A few storm chances for the holiday weekend
FORECAST: A few storm chances for the holiday weekend
KSP: State correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Doctors say pool chemical injuries happen every year.
How to safely use pool chemicals