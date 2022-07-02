IT outages across Norton Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday evening Norton Healthcare began to experience “computer connectivity issues” at some of their facilities due to a hardware failure.

According to a Norton Healthcare spokesperson, there are specific protocols in place for these types of situations and that they were going to continue caring for patients.

Norton Healthcare IT teams are working to restore full capabilities.

There is no word on what caused the hardware failure at this time or when all systems will be restored.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.