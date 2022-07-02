Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville Police investigating conditions of Clark County funeral home


According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jeffersonville are investigating conditions of a Clark County funeral home.

According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday.

Officials have not provided details on the investigation or reported conditions of the funeral home, located on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.

Police are working with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police, the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Clark County Emergency Management, the Clark County Health Department, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in the investigation.

This story may be updated.


WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

