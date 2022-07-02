Contact Troubleshooters
Juvenile shot in Park Hill neighborhood, LMPD investigating

(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers found a juvenile had been shot. EMS took the boy to University Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online  LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

