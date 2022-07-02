Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: State correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A state correctional officer is facing alcohol intoxication charges after he allegedly came to work while under the influence Friday night.

Around 11:58 p.m., Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg received a call about an employee from the Kentucky State Reformatory who was suspected to be intoxicated after arriving for their shift.

The employee, 42-year-old Amos Jeffery, was confirmed to be under the influence of alcohol, the release said.

Amos was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication and official misconduct.

He was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation.

