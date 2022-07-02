LaGrange prison contract employee accused of illegal sexual contact with inmate

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prison contract employee has been charged after he was accused of engaging in sex acts involving an inmate.

Detectives with Kentucky State Police began their investigation after receiving a call on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. from the Roederer Correctional Complex in LaGrange.

Investigation revealed an on-duty correction officer observed a contract food service employee with an inmate.

The suspect, 21-year-old Duncan Thornton, and the inmate were interviewed by police. Both Thornton and the inmate admitted to engaging in “illegal sexual contact,” according to police.

Thornton was arrested and charged with sodomy. He is booked in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Investigation is ongoing by KSP.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.