Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange prison contract employee accused of illegal sexual contact with inmate

A prison contract employee has been charged after he was accused of engaging in sex acts...
A prison contract employee has been charged after he was accused of engaging in sex acts involving an inmate.(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prison contract employee has been charged after he was accused of engaging in sex acts involving an inmate.

Detectives with Kentucky State Police began their investigation after receiving a call on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. from the Roederer Correctional Complex in LaGrange.

Investigation revealed an on-duty correction officer observed a contract food service employee with an inmate.

The suspect, 21-year-old Duncan Thornton, and the inmate were interviewed by police. Both Thornton and the inmate admitted to engaging in “illegal sexual contact,” according to police.

Thornton was arrested and charged with sodomy. He is booked in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Investigation is ongoing by KSP.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were killed...
Two officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews identified
The family of 28-year-old Taylor Raye Fegett who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene...
‘Her memory will go on’: Family of woman who died in Gene Snyder crash speaks
Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old...
VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station

Latest News

This year’s celebration might feel like the most normal since the pandemic, but it might hit...
What you need to know for Fourth of July preparations
Iconic Hauck's Handy Shop to reopen this month as a bar/ restaurant
Iconic Hauck’s Handy Shop to reopen this month as a bar/restaurant
WAVE News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez received a Gracie Award for her investigative...
WAVE Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez honored with Gracie Award for investigative work
(Source: Oldham County Schools)
Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools