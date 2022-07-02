Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after 'altercation' in California neighborhood

Police Tape
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured after an altercation in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2200 block of Garland Avenue on a report of a trouble run involving several people, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead outside the residence. Two women were also injured and were taken to University Hospital. Both women are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

