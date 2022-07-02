Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man charged in connection to 2021 homicide in Algonquin

Dmitri Crumes has been charged in connection to the death of 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes in...
Dmitri Crumes has been charged in connection to the death of 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes in the Algonquin neighborhood more than a year ago.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood back in 2021.

Dmitri Crumes has been charged in connection to the death of 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes in the Algonquin neighborhood more than a year ago.

According to an arrest report, police saw Crumes driving a dirt bike on the west side of 22nd Street heading the wrong way on the sidewalk.

Police said Crumes gave an officer the middle finger when he passed by, then turned around and rode back towards him.

When the officer got out of his car, Crumes laid his bike down and attempted to run away. Police said Crumes only ran about 25 feet before he gave up.

The report states Crumes had marijuana in his possession, and the dirt bike was registered stolen out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police said the bike was also not permitted to be driven on a city sidewalk.

During questioning, police asked Crumes about surveillance video taken on the night of March 16, 2021, an arrest report states.

The video was taken before and after the shooting at South 12th and West Hill Street occurred, where officers found Demontray Rhodes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rhodes was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the report, Crumes admitted to being one of the four individuals seen inside a suspect vehicle that fled the crime scene on March 16.

In the video, police said Crumes is seen with what appears to be a handgun as he ran from the shooting and entered the vehicle.

Police said Crumes has been charged with murder, in addition to charges of reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana.

Crumes has been booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

