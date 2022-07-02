Man arrested after deadly ‘altercation’ in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The LMPD’s Homicide Unit made an arrest Saturday in relation to an altercation in the California neighborhood.

Elvis Anderson, 58 of Louisville, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon without incident.

Anderson is being charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault in the second degree.

Two adult female victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.