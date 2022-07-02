Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to California neighborhood homicide used machete during altercation

Elvis Anderson, 58 of Louisville, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon without incident.
Elvis Anderson, 58 of Louisville, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon without incident.(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro’s homicide unit made an arrest Saturday in connection to a deadly altercation that broke out in the California neighborhood.

Around 11 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2200 block of Garland Avenue on a report of a trouble run involving several people, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Davon Banks dead outside the residence. Two other women were injured as well.

The investigation revealed that 58-year-old Elvis Anderson of Louisville went to the home with a wooden stick and approached all three victims when a fight broke out.

During the fight, Anderson took a machete from Banks’ possession and struck all three victims, according to the arrest report.

The two women were taken to University Hospital and are both expected to survive their injuries.

Anderson was taken into custody Saturday afternoon without incident and is being charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault.

The arrest report said he confessed to killing Banks and striking the two women during a recorded Mirandized statement.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in...
Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation
Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on...
‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling
Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
Two juveniles shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood; one in critical condition
Boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood dies at hospital
Police Tape
Officials identify man killed in California neighborhood after ‘altercation’ broke out

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Eastern Ky. officers
Legislators read the Declaration of Independence at Metro Hall.
Louisville legislators read the Declaration of Independence atop Metro Hall stairs
Body found in Beechmont neighborhood, death investigation underway
Strong thunderstorms and dangerous heat are possible later this week.
FORECAST: Steamy July 4th; Strong storms possible Tuesday, Wednesday
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident