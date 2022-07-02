Man arrested in connection to California neighborhood homicide used machete during altercation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro’s homicide unit made an arrest Saturday in connection to a deadly altercation that broke out in the California neighborhood.

Around 11 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2200 block of Garland Avenue on a report of a trouble run involving several people, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Davon Banks dead outside the residence. Two other women were injured as well.

The investigation revealed that 58-year-old Elvis Anderson of Louisville went to the home with a wooden stick and approached all three victims when a fight broke out.

During the fight, Anderson took a machete from Banks’ possession and struck all three victims, according to the arrest report.

The two women were taken to University Hospital and are both expected to survive their injuries.

Anderson was taken into custody Saturday afternoon without incident and is being charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault.

The arrest report said he confessed to killing Banks and striking the two women during a recorded Mirandized statement.

