Man in critical condition after stabbing in Shawnee neighborhood

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with multiple stab wounds.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing on the 300 block of North 41 St.

LMPD responded to a person down call around 5p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with multiple stab wounds. EMS was called and took him to University Hospital with injuries that are life-threatening.

Due to the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be leading an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

