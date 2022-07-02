Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot in vehicle in Newburg neighborhood; police investigating

One man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot inside a vehicle in the Newburg neighborhood.
One man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot inside a vehicle in the Newburg neighborhood.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot inside a vehicle in the Newburg neighborhood on Friday, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police said calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s to early 40s who had been shot.

Early investigation revealed the man was shot while he was inside a vehicle, Ellis said. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD said no arrests have been made. LMPD continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

