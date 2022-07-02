Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify man killed in California neighborhood after ‘altercation’ broke out

Police Tape
Police Tape(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2200 block of Garland Avenue on a report of a trouble run involving several people, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead outside the residence.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Davon Banks of Louisville. Banks died from multiple sharp force injuries, according to the coroner’s report.

Two women were also injured and were taken to University Hospital. Both women are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

