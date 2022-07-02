Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Preston Highway

Police are investigating after a man dies in a crash on Preston Highway near the Audubon...
Police are investigating after a man dies in a crash on Preston Highway near the Audubon neighborhood on Friday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man dies in a crash on Preston Highway near the Audubon neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to assist Audubon Park Police at a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Preston Highway and Reading Road, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed one car was attempting to turn from Reading Road onto Preston Highway when it was struck by another car heading north on Preston.

EMS was called to the scene to transport the male driver of the car struck to University Hospital. Police said the man died shortly after he arrived.

The driver of the other car, an adult woman, was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive, according to officials.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

