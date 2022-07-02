Police: Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday night, Louisville police confirmed.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers were called to the 3800 block of Breckenridge Lane around 10:15 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location.

Early investigation revealed a woman, whose age has not been determined, was hit by a vehicle heading north on Breckenridge Lane.

Police said the vehicle stopped after the woman was struck.

The woman was taken to University Hospital where she later died, Ellis confirmed.

Officials said no charges are expected. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

