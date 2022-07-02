Procession honors third officer killed in Floyd County shooting

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of community members and first responders lined the highway Saturday to honor the third police officer killed in the Allen shooting.
Officer and K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins died Friday due to his injuries, according to officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department.
Chaffins was a three-year law enforcement veteran. He worked with the Prestonsburg Police Department since 2019.
Governor Andy Beshear released the following statement on Saturday:
Officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page Friday night in honor of Officer Chaffins:
There is a growing memorial outside Prestonsburg City Hall and the Floyd County Courthouse honoring the three officers and K-9 who died.
