Procession honors third officer killed in Floyd County shooting

Procession for Officer Chaffins
Procession for Officer Chaffins(Jordan Mullins)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of community members and first responders lined the highway Saturday to honor the third police officer killed in the Allen shooting.

Officer and K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins died Friday due to his injuries, according to officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Chaffins was a K-9 handler with the department.
Chaffins was a K-9 handler with the department.(WSAZ with permission)

Chaffins was a three-year law enforcement veteran. He worked with the Prestonsburg Police Department since 2019.

Governor Andy Beshear released the following statement on Saturday:

Officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page Friday night in honor of Officer Chaffins:

There is a growing memorial outside Prestonsburg City Hall and the Floyd County Courthouse honoring the three officers and K-9 who died.

A memorial grows outside Prestonsburg's City Hall honoring two fallen officers.
A memorial grows outside Prestonsburg's City Hall honoring two fallen officers.(WSAZ)
A memorial sits outside the Floyd County Courthouse honoring Deputy William Petry and K-9...
A memorial sits outside the Floyd County Courthouse honoring Deputy William Petry and K-9 Officer Drago.(WSAZ)

