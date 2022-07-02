Contact Troubleshooters
Riverview Independence Festival returns

Back after a 2 year COVID-hiatus, this year marks the 9th festival at Riverview Park.
Following the live performances, a fireworks show will take place at 10p.m.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Some festival goers started setting up at Riverview Park as early as 5a.m. Saturday for Louisville’s Southwest End celebration of Independence Day.

“We’ve been doing our thing, you know. Just making sure we get on time, set up, and make sure we are having a good time here,” festival goers Brian Maze and Rob Hammons said. “We have to get here early to get a good spot for the view.”

The event is free to the public and will feature live music from JD Shelburne, Sheryl Rouse and the Unlimited Show Band and Appalatin.

Festivities begin at 5p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the event, and the Riverview Splash Pad will also be open for children throughout the course of the day.

Following the live performances, a fireworks show will take place at 10p.m.

”It really is an exciting community event. And you can see it around you. You have these folks behind you who got here at 5a.m.,” Metro Councilman District 12 Rick Blackwell said.

”You have the stage, the fireworks, it’s beautiful this morning. Hopefully the rain holds off for us all day,” Maze said.

The family friendly event is always held the Saturday before the Fourth of July.

No pets, tents, or outside alcohol is allowed.

For more information, visit the Riverview Festival’s website.

