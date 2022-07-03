Contact Troubleshooters
15-year-old dies after double shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old girl died from her injuries on Wednesday after a double shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood.

On June 2, Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to South Jackson Street and Roselane Court around 9:09 p.m. on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found two girls shot. Both victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Ellis said one of the girls is expected to survive her injuries. Ter-Voina Moore, 15, died from her injuries on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

