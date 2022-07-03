Christopher 2X: Louisville on track to break triple-digit homicide numbers for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police.

As of Sunday, Louisville has had 87 homicides this year. According to LMPD’s homicide data, 15 of the homicides happened in June.

“Unfortunately, we are reaching 100 homicides again in 2022, for the third straight year, and it is just hard to believe,” Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers said.

In addition to 15 homicides, 36 people were shot in June. As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of non-fatal gunshot victims this year is 207.

In the first three days of July, there have been two homicides so far.

Early Saturday morning, LMPD officers responded to the Park Hill neighborhood around 3:50 a.m. and found a boy shot. LMPD announced Sunday afternoon that that boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

A few hours after officers responded to the Park Hill neighborhood, a man was found dead in the California neighborhood after police say an “altercation” broke out.

188 homicides were recorded in 2021, surpassing the previous annual record of 173 set in 2020. In 2019, there were 90 homicides, 2X said.

“Kids suffer tremendously because of gun violence,” 2X said. “They experience grief and trauma if they’ve lost someone close, know someone who was wounded, or just because they hear gunfire all too often. You do not have to be hit to be traumatized.”

2X’s Game Changers organization tracks shootings and homicides within the city of Louisville, helping to bring attention to the issue and to help provide support to families affected by gun violence.

