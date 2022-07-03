FORECAST: Hot as a firecracker for the 4th of July

ALERT DAYS: Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and humid for the Fourth of July

Risk of strong storms on Tuesday

Triple digit heat index temperatures this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rumbles of thunder you’ll hear tonight will be from fireworks. Mainly clear skies tonight with lows cooling to the 60s and near 70 degrees.

We’re heating up for the 4th of July with lots of sunshine, heat and humidity. Highs will top out in the 90s with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees. Most of the area will stay dry with only a 10% afternoon storm chance.

Monday night will be warm and muggy with lows only in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. The heat continues Tuesday, this means the atmosphere will have plenty of fuel for any showers and storms that form.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for a the small chance of strong storms with gusty winds and hail possible.

Scattered storms are possible Tuesday through Friday. We need the rain as many in Central Kentucky are in a moderate drought. The heat and humidity keep heat index temperatures in the triple digits Monday through Friday

