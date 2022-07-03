FORECAST: Mainly dry and hot for the 4th of July

ALERT DAYS: Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great forecast tonight for fireworks

Most areas will be dry for Independence Day

Triple digit heat index temperatures Monday-Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be the best night for fireworks and other outdoor events with dry weather and pleasant temperatures, though it will still be warm. Overnight lows will cool to the 60s and near 70 degrees.

We’re heating up for the 4th of July with lots of sunshine, heat and humidity. Highs will top out in the 90s with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees. Most of the area will stay dry with only a 10% afternoon storm chance.

Monday night will be warm and muggy with lows only in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. The heat continues Tuesday, this means the atmosphere will have plenty of fuel for any showers and storms that form.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for a the small chance of strong storms with gusty winds and hail possible.

Scattered storms are possible Tuesday through Friday. We need the rain as many in Central Kentucky are in a moderate drought. The heat and humidity keep heat index temperatures in the triple digits Monday through Friday.

