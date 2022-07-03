Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Seven-year anniversary of Crystal Rogers’ disappearance

Sunday marks seven years since Crystal Rogers was last seen at her then boyfriend Brook Houck’s...
Sunday marks seven years since Crystal Rogers was last seen at her then boyfriend Brook Houck’s home in Bardstown.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday marks seven years since Crystal Rogers was last seen at her then boyfriend Brook Houck’s home in Bardstown.

Crystal’s car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway two days after she was reported missing. Her cellphone and purse were inside the car when it was found.

Three months later in October of 2015, police named Brook Houck a suspect in the case and Rogers a mother of five was presumed dead. At the same time, Houck’s brother Nick was fired from his job as a police officer with Bardstown Police after he was accused of interfering with the investigation.

Neither Houck has ever been charged in this case.

In November of 2016, Rogers’ father Tommy was shot and killed while hunting on family property. Tommy’s wife, Sherry, believes he was killed because he was too close to finding out what happened to their daughter Crystal.

His murder is still unsolved.

In August of 2020, the Louisville branch of the FBI announced it was now the lead agency in the case and searched several properties. Agents interviewed people in Nelson County about Crystal’s disappearance.

Rogers’ case remains under investigation.

For a full timeline of Crystal’s disappearance, click or tap here.

For previous coverage, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation...
31 decomposed bodies, cremated remains discovered during Clark County funeral home investigation
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in...
Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation
Police are investigating after a man dies in a crash on Preston Highway near the Audubon...
Police: Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Preston Highway
Police Tape
Officials identify man killed in California neighborhood after ‘altercation’ broke out

Latest News

Top: Max Shapira Bottom: Kate Latts, Allen Latts
Heaven Hill Brands names third generation of family leaders
KSP: Nelson Co. crash sends 4 people to the hospital
A new, state-of-the-art Heaven Hill distillery is scheduled to be built in the Bourbon Capital...
Heaven Hill breaks ground for $135 million Bardstown distillery 26 years after devastating fire
Each month until September, the summer patio concert series will offer live bands, cocktails,...
Bardstown Bourbon Co. kicks off summer patio concert series