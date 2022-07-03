Seven-year anniversary of Crystal Rogers’ disappearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday marks seven years since Crystal Rogers was last seen at her then boyfriend Brook Houck’s home in Bardstown.

Crystal’s car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway two days after she was reported missing. Her cellphone and purse were inside the car when it was found.

Three months later in October of 2015, police named Brook Houck a suspect in the case and Rogers a mother of five was presumed dead. At the same time, Houck’s brother Nick was fired from his job as a police officer with Bardstown Police after he was accused of interfering with the investigation.

Neither Houck has ever been charged in this case.

In November of 2016, Rogers’ father Tommy was shot and killed while hunting on family property. Tommy’s wife, Sherry, believes he was killed because he was too close to finding out what happened to their daughter Crystal.

His murder is still unsolved.

In August of 2020, the Louisville branch of the FBI announced it was now the lead agency in the case and searched several properties. Agents interviewed people in Nelson County about Crystal’s disappearance.

Rogers’ case remains under investigation.

