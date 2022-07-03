‘There should be a special place in hell for people like Mr. Storz’: Officials give Sunday afternoon update on Floyd County shooting

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials gathered at the Mountain Arts Center on Sunday afternoon to give updates on last week’s deadly Floyd County shootout.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and others recounted harrowing details of the tragedy.

“Police officers from different agencies would be screaming to try to get responses from each other whether or not any of them were hit. Live like that for a few hours and maybe you’ll understand, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anybody on planet earth,” Keith Bartley, Floyd County Attorney, said.

Officials also thanked people across the country for their help and support.

“There are so many people and agencies that we need to thank. I don’t know where to start, but thank each and every one of you please keep these officers, their families, and all of Floyd County in your prayers as we begin the healing process,” Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said.

The shooting, which happened Thursday in the Allen community, left three officers dead and injured five other people. A K-9 Officer was also killed in the shooting.

People throughout the community and around the Commonwealth are saddened and angered by the loss.

“I’m gonna say something here, again that probably these folks on this stage can’t say, they’re just better people than me, but death ain’t good enough for that son of a b****. I said on Friday that there there should be a special place in hell for people like Mr. Storz, and if there ain’t, there ought to be and I believe that with everything in me brother,” Bartley added.

However, despite the loss, fellow officers vowed to return to duty in honor of the fallen.

“We will continue to do our job, to answer the call that we’ve all answered, to be that line, and to be strong because of all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Randy Woods, Chief of Prestonsburg Police Department, said.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said an announcement will be made in the coming days for a special service honoring K-9 Officer Drago.

The funeral arrangements for the fallen officers were released Saturday. You can find those here.

Community members honored Capt. Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins with a vigil Sunday night on the Prestonsburg High School football field.

