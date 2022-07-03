Two juveniles shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood; one in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two juvenile females were shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Saturday evening.

Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital. One victim is in critical condition and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s 4th Division got the call of a shooting on S Jackson Street and Roselane Court around 9:09p.m.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There is no other information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

