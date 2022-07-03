Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Two juveniles shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood; one in critical condition

Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two juvenile females were shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Saturday evening.

Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital. One victim is in critical condition and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s 4th Division got the call of a shooting on S Jackson Street and Roselane Court around 9:09p.m.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There is no other information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation...
31 decomposed bodies, cremated remains discovered during Clark County funeral home investigation
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Police are investigating after a man dies in a crash on Preston Highway near the Audubon...
Police: Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Preston Highway
Officers were called to the 3800 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a pedestrian who was...
Police: Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Buechel
Around 11:50 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to the 300 block of West Lansing on...
3 hospitalized in Wilder Park shooting; police investigating

Latest News

Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in...
Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation
Elvis Anderson, 58 of Louisville, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon without incident.
Man arrested after deadly ‘altercation’ in California neighborhood
When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with multiple stab wounds.
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Shawnee neighborhood
Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on...
‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling