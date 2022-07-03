Contact Troubleshooters
Veterans Club Inc hosts Independence day celebration in West Louisville

The party, hosted by nonprofit Veteran’s Club Inc. recognizes Fourth of July for veterans can be a challenge.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans, service members, and first responders came to the American Legion Shawnee Post 193 in West Louisville Sunday to celebrate Independence Day.

Jeremy Harrell, CEO and president of Veteran’s Club said the event is trying to reach Veterans and first responders within West Louisville to make sure they have the support they need.

”What’s most exciting is that we are getting to have this event in West Louisville, where there isn’t a lot of support for the veteran’s who live there,” Jeremy Harrell, CEO and Founder of Veteran’s Club Inc said.

The event took place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at 2800 West Main Street. Live music, food, and activities including a cornhole tournament were at the free celebration.

Harrell said Fourth of July for veterans can be a challenge. Sounds of fireworks can trigger PTSD symptoms. Noises similar to those in combat and can cause a startle reflex. Harrell said seeing the fireworks in person makes it easier and still encourages veterans to get out to celebrate with their friends and family.

”If you see it, you obviously know it isn’t a mortar round or it isn’t an explosion that we are used to,” Harrell said. ”It breaks my heart that some, unfortunately, no matter how much they want to, just aren’t in a place to do that yet.”

The nonprofit is also partnering with Louisville Metro Corrections on a program starting Monday, July 4 called Operation Valor, or Veterans Aspiring for Life of Reform for incarcerated veterans at the jail. There will be a new Veterans Dorm at the Jail, and veterans will have access to substance abuse treatment, job education and more to prepare Veterans for reentry.

“The comradery of coming together as veterans and celebrating together is extremely important,” veteran Kevin Craven said. “Just talking to fellow veterans during the holidays especially is important.”

Veteran’s struggling with sounds of fireworks can Call the VA Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 to talk to someone specialized in Veteran care. Harrell said other coping tips include using headphones to listen to a movie or music.

For more information on the Veteran’s Club, click or tap here.

