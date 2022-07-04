Body found in Beechmont neighborhood, death investigation underway
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after Louisville Metro police officers found a body in the Beechmont neighborhood early Monday.
Around 6:40 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 5000 block of South 3rd Street on a report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
Officers found a body in the back of the location. Ellis said the victim’s cause of death was not immediately apparent.
LMPD’s Homicide unit continues the investigation.
