Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4 and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York County Police Department.

Several people called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the roof at a Hampton Inn in the area had collapsed.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy trapped inside the pool room under debris from the collapse.

Authorities say the boy was the only person trapped and were able to safely evacuate the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in...
Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation
Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on...
‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling
Boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood dies at hospital
Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
Two juveniles shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood; one in critical condition
Police Tape
Officials identify man killed in California neighborhood after ‘altercation’ broke out

Latest News

Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long-lost sisters reunited by DNA ancestry test
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long lost sisters reunited by 23andMe test
The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the...
Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk