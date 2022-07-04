Contact Troubleshooters
Donations for Drago to benefit Floyd Co. K-9 unit’s future program

Two tennis balls sit on the grassy area in front of K-9 Officer Drago's memorial.
Two tennis balls sit on the grassy area in front of K-9 Officer Drago's memorial.(WSAZ)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALLEN, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly shooting that broke out Thursday night in Floyd County left three officers and a K-9 dead.

Since then, communities from all over have shown their support, grieving the loss of Deputy William Petry, City Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Canine Handler Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.

Donation funds have been set up to help the families of the officers killed in the tragic shooting, including Drago, a K-9 with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kent Rose Foundation and Lou’s Place for Pets are accepting donations in honor of Drago.

Donation proceeds will go to Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit to help with their future program.

To make a donation, click or tap here.

