Fireworks customers looking for more bang for their buck

By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Backyard fireworks are loud and fun to watch, but they are not cheap.

Variety packages of fireworks can cost hundreds of dollars.

Despite tight budgets in a time of inflation, however, many customers still appear willing to dig deep for some sky-high fun.

“Loud and nasty is what they call this,” Damon Hughes said as he showed off his selection of fireworks in the shopping basket. “I got me a couple of loud things: something to make some noise, some bottle rockets. I always have a good time with those.”

Hughes was among customers Monday buying fireworks at Pyro City in Clarksville.

Hughes’ total bill totaled to be approximately $200. At a time when people are watching their wallets, watching the “rockets’ red glare” and “bombs bursting in air” still sounds like a good time.

“They’re going for smaller pieces to have a longer, wider variety of show,” Mike Kimzey, Pyro City manager said. “It’s all about how long they can make it last. 10 minutes, 20 minutes, whatever.”

Individual customers this year are spending in excess of $5,000, and neighborhood or family groups spending $10,000 on backyard displays, Kimzey said.

Kimzey said 2022 sales are comparable to pre-pandemic 2019, but not as good as 2021 when stimulus checks arrived ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

”I don’t think we’ll ever see a year like last year,” Kimzey said. “And everybody that was buying them was like yeah I got all this money from the government and I’m just having a ball. It was crazy.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

