FORECAST: Heat and strong storms crank up, Alert Days for Tuesday & Wednesday

ALERT DAYS:

Tuesday (7/5/22)

Wednesday (7/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Muggy and warm for fireworks tonight

Alert Days for Tue & Wed: Heat index up to 108° & strong PM storms

More storm chances later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Uncomfortably muggy and warm air remains with us overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Air quality may suffer in more populated areas this evening as fireworks smoke and haze hang around thanks to very light winds.

Lows will be in the 70s Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be one of the hottest days of the summer with highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values as high as 108°.

Aside from the dangerous heat triggering an Alert Day for us, scattered strong storms are also possible in the afternoon. Any scattered strong storms remaining on the radar Tuesday evening will fade away overnight, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and stuffy lows in the 70s to near 80 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a similarly hot day to Tuesday, with highs shy of the century mark and heat index values as high as 108°.

Scattered storms are more likely Wednesday afternoon, though, and some of those could be strong to severe, triggering another Alert Day.

We’ll keep scattered storms in the forecast for Thursday, but as a cold front approaches from the north we’ll see an uptick of storms on Friday.

With the front pushing south of our area during the weekend, we’ll start out with scattered storms on Saturday and dry things out for Sunday with highs back down into the 80s for most.

