Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat and strong storms crank up, Alert Days for Tuesday & Wednesday

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS:
  • Tuesday (7/5/22)
  • Wednesday (7/6/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Muggy and warm for fireworks tonight
  • Alert Days for Tue & Wed: Heat index up to 108° & strong PM storms
  • More storm chances later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Uncomfortably muggy and warm air remains with us overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Air quality may suffer in more populated areas this evening as fireworks smoke and haze hang around thanks to very light winds.

Lows will be in the 70s Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be one of the hottest days of the summer with highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values as high as 108°.

Aside from the dangerous heat triggering an Alert Day for us, scattered strong storms are also possible in the afternoon. Any scattered strong storms remaining on the radar Tuesday evening will fade away overnight, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and stuffy lows in the 70s to near 80 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a similarly hot day to Tuesday, with highs shy of the century mark and heat index values as high as 108°.

Scattered storms are more likely Wednesday afternoon, though, and some of those could be strong to severe, triggering another Alert Day.

We’ll keep scattered storms in the forecast for Thursday, but as a cold front approaches from the north we’ll see an uptick of storms on Friday.

With the front pushing south of our area during the weekend, we’ll start out with scattered storms on Saturday and dry things out for Sunday with highs back down into the 80s for most.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon July 4, 2022

Most Read

Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in...
Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation
Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on...
‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling
Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
Two juveniles shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood; one in critical condition
Boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood dies at hospital
Police Tape
Officials identify man killed in California neighborhood after ‘altercation’ broke out

Latest News

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon July 4, 2022
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, July 4, 2022
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, July 4, 2022
Rayleigh scattering is dependent upon the wavelength of sunlight. (Source - Pixabay)
Behind the Forecast: The science of sunrises
Plankton's reaction to the sun may inadvertently create clouds.
Behind the Forecast: How plankton create clouds