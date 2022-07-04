FORECAST: Hot, humid for July 4th

ALERT DAYS: 7/5/22 (Tuesday) & 7/6/22 (Wednesday)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: An isolated downpour is possible this afternoon; rounds of rain through the week

SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds, hail possible with Tuesday thunderstorms

HEAT INDEX: Near 110° on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heat and humidity ramp up for July 4th. Highs max out in the low 90s with the help of today’s sunshine; the increased humidity will make it feel close to 100°. There is an isolated afternoon/evening storm chance, but most will stay dry.

Temperatures fall into the 70s tonight beneath partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be hot and even more humid. Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like close to 110°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening; some may be strong/severe.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 70s.

Rounds of rain remain in the forecast throughout the week as several systems track through the region.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.