FORECAST: Steamy July 4th; Strong storms possible Tuesday, Wednesday

ALERT DAYS: 7/5/22 (Tuesday) & 7/6/22 (Wednesday)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: An isolated downpour is possible this afternoon; rounds of rain through the week

SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds and hail possible with Tuesday & Wednesday thunderstorms

HEAT INDEX: Near 105-110° on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our July 4th features highs in the low 90s with the help of today’s sunshine; the increased humidity will make it feel close to 100°. There is an isolated afternoon/evening storm chance, but most will stay dry.

Tonight will be muggy and warm as temperatures fall into the 70s beneath partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be hot and even more humid. Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like close to 110° at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening; some may be strong/severe.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow night as temperatures fall into the 70s.

Rounds of rain remain in the forecast throughout the week as several systems track through the region.

