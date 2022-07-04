Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets

The inmate is considered dangerous.
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An inmate escaped from the Talbert House on July 3, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

He is the second inmate to escape sheriff’s deputies’ custody in a matter of hours.

Patrick Thomas (pictured below) broke out of a facility window using a bed sheet to climb down from the third floor, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says.

Thomas, 32, was being held at Talbert House on a warrant from Kenton County, Kentucky.

Cincinnati police attempted to track Thomas with a K9 but were unable to locate him, according to a police report. Thomas was last seen going in an unknown direction on Reading Road.

An “all county broadcast” was issued for local law enforcement.

Based on his prior history, Hamilton County police say Thomas is considered dangerous.

Thomas is described as 5′6″ and 160 lbs. with the letter “P” tattooed on his forehead.

The Talbert House does have uniformed HCSO deputies working there, the sheriff’s office says.

Police urge anyone with information on Thomas should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Patrick Thomas escaped from Talbert House by breaking a window, and climbing down three stories...
Patrick Thomas escaped from Talbert House by breaking a window, and climbing down three stories with a bed sheet.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in...
Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation
Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on...
‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling
Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
Two juveniles shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood; one in critical condition
Boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood dies at hospital
Police Tape
Officials identify man killed in California neighborhood after ‘altercation’ broke out

Latest News

Body found in Beechmont neighborhood, death investigation underway
Strong thunderstorms and dangerous heat are possible later this week.
FORECAST: Steamy July 4th; Strong storms possible Tuesday, Wednesday
WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, July 4th, 2022
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help