Louisville legislators read the Declaration of Independence atop Metro Hall stairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 17th year in a row, Louisville Democrats walked up the stairs of Metro Hall in Downtown Louisville to read aloud the Declaration of Independence to all who would listen.

It’s become a Fourth of July tradition.

Among the attentive crowd, Tara Quigley and her daughter Hadley watched as legislators read the words of their forefathers.

Hadley was there to watch her Aunt Kate, who’s running for office. Quigley said her daughter was there to learn too.

“[I’m] getting her involved, trying to make a difference,” Quigley said. “No matter how young or little you are, every vote counts. So, we’ll try to instill that in her now.”

Hadley’s not quite old enough to vote, but it’s never too early to learn.

Among the all-democrat group that spoke was Congressman John Yarmuth, who made a point to relate the 246-year-old document to 2022.

”If you don’t defend democracy constantly, you are threatened constantly with losing it,” Yarmuth said, “and I think that’s what we face right now.”

Yarmuth is retiring at the end of this congressional term.

He said he has no plans to “shut up” when he retires, so people can expect to hear from him about the happenings of the country after he’s out of the office.

