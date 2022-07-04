Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested, charged in connection to homicide in Portland neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened early May.

On May 4 around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.

Officers found 31-year-old Martin Silver of Louisville dead.

On Sunday, police arrested Norman Deal, 68, and charged him with one count of manslaughter.

Deal appeared in court on Monday. His bond is set at $500,000 cash.

