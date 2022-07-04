Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington Road

(KWCH 12)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in an ATV crash on Mount Washington Road Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation revealed a man believed to be in his 40s lost control of the ATV he was riding and crashed into a structure on private property.

The driver was thrown off the ATV and died. Ellis said it appeared the driver was not wearing a helmet during the crash.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

