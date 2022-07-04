Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help

Low or no credit scores limit loan options
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 25 million people relied on loans from those close to them to meet spending needs, according to the Census Bureau’s latest household pulse survey on finances. That figure is up from 19.1 million people from the same time last year.

Kaben Clauson, the CEO of Pigeon Loans, said a big reason could be that a third of all Americans are in a group called “credit invisible”. The “credit invisible” either have no real credit history or have a credit score that’s been damaged, and they can’t get a favorable rate.

“The Americans come predominantly from black and Hispanic communities,” Clauson said. “To be frank, it leaves them with few options because traditionally a lot of them have to go to payday lenders or take loans that have really high interest rates and can be predatory.”

Clauson created the app and website, Pigeon Loans, to give families an option to make a legal promissory note that does the bookkeeping for them. The app automates payments and even lets users decide how much, if any, interest to charge.

If you are asked for financial help, Clauson advised you make sure your own financial house is in order, so you don’t get into money trouble yourself.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in...
Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation
Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on...
‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling
Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
Two juveniles shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood; one in critical condition
Boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood dies at hospital
Police Tape
Officials identify man killed in California neighborhood after ‘altercation’ broke out

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’
The homicide rate has gone up every year since 2019.
Louisville on track for triple digit homicide numbers for third year in a row
The rumbles of thunder you’ll hear tonight will be from fireworks.
FORECAST: Hot as a firecracker for the 4th of July