Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

WATCH: Multiple children, woman rescued from Southern Indiana apartment engulfed in flames

MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers with the Madison Police Department in Indiana released bodycam footage of a fire rescue that saved multiple people trapped in a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street on a report of a structure fire, Detective Sgt. Ricky Harris said in a release.

Officers found several people trapped in an upstairs apartment, with the staircase engulfed in flames.

Harris said one of the children inside the apartment broke out windows, and officers were able to catch each person that jumped from the windows.

Officers also caught a grown woman who leaped from the second-story window as well.

The ground-level apartments were entered to make sure no one else was trapped.

Two of the MPD responding officers, Josh Nolan and Kyle Potter, are both experienced firefighters and fought the blaze until more firefighters arrived, Harris said.

All the children have been treated by King’s Daughters’ Health - Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in...
Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation
Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on...
‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling
Boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood dies at hospital
Both victims were transported to the UofL Hospital.
Two juveniles shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood; one in critical condition
Police Tape
Officials identify man killed in California neighborhood after ‘altercation’ broke out

Latest News

Fireworks customers looking for more bang for their buck.
Fireworks customers looking for more bang for their buck
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
Two tennis balls sit on the grassy area in front of K-9 Officer Drago's memorial.
Donations for Drago to benefit Floyd Co. K-9 unit’s future program