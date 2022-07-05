Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

2-year-old believed to have drowned in Florida canal, police say

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in...
Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in a Bradenton canal Friday morning, police say.

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.

The witness pulled the child from the water and waited for help to arrive, police said. First responders arrived at the location within five minutes, but the boy died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the boy lived at the apartment complex. The parents were located in their apartment and are working with police to piece together what happened.

While an official cause of death will be confirmed by the medical examiner, it is believed the toddler drowned, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Man killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington Road
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
WATCH: Multiple children, woman rescued from Southern Indiana apartment engulfed in flames

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 third leading cause of death in 2021, study says
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
Patient was then taken to KDH for his non-life-threatening injuries by Trimble County EMS.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Trimble Co.