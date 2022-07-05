ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous heat remains; Watching storm chances

ALERT DAYS:

Today (7/5/22)

Wednesday (7/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Rounds of rain throughout the week

SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds and hail are possible with today’s & Wednesday’s thunderstorms

HEAT INDEX: Between 105-110° today and tomorrow; HEAT ADVISORIES in place through Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s sunshine will push highs into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with heat indices near 109°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon; any thunderstorms that pop could be strong/severe.

Any lingering storms fade tonight. Overnight, partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s. Some additional thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning.

Heat dominates the forecast once again Wednesday as highs return to the mid to upper 90s; heat indices near 108° may be seen. Additional rounds of thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday; some may be strong/severe with damaging winds and hail.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Wednesday night before fading by early Thursday morning.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible through the end of the week. Highs gradually slide from the 90s on Thursday into the 80s for the weekend.

