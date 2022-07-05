ALERT DAY FORECAST: Hot, humid, with scattered strong storms possible

ALERT DAYS:

Today (7/5/22)

Wednesday (7/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Rounds of rain throughout the week

SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds and hail are possible with today’s & Wednesday’s thunderstorms

HEAT INDEX: Between 105-110° today and tomorrow; HEAT ADVISORIES in place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be incredibly hot and humid. Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with heat indices near 109°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon; some thunderstorms could be strong/severe.

Any lingering storms look to fade tonight. Overnight, partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Heat dominates the forecast once again Wednesday as highs return to the mid to upper 90s; heat indices as high as 108° could be seen. Additional rounds of thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday; some may be strong/severe. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Wednesday night.

Rounds of rain remain in the forecast throughout the rest of the week.

