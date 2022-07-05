ALERT DAY: Heat for all on Wednesday, strong storms for some

ALERT DAYS:

This evening until 8PM ET (7/5/22)

Wednesday (7/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat the main issue this evening, storms mainly east of our area

Alert Day on Wed: Heat index values up to 108° again, PM scattered strong storms

More storm chances later this week - some dry time this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering storms on the radar will fade overnight, leaving us with only an isolated downpour chance heading into Wednesday morning.

Lows overnight will only drop into the 70s.

Wednesday is another Alert Day due to heat and storms. Heat index values will reach up to 108° for a few, with scattered storms during the 3PM to midnight ET time frame becoming strong to severe in a few cases.

Highs will be well into the 90s.

Scattered storms will remain on the radar for a good chunk of Wednesday evening, but they’ll at least fade in intensity as we near Thurday morning. Lows will only drop into the 70s once again.

Thursday is another hot day with highs in the 90s, but another round of afternoon scattered storms and an approaching cold front will help keep the lid on high temperatures a bit more than previous days.

Friday’s storm chance is the highest of the week at 60% thanks to the cold front sweeping through late in the day. This frontal passage will help decrease our storm chance for Saturday and eliminate it completely for Sunday.

We’ll also see highs “only” in the 80s this weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.