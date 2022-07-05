Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Heat for all on Wednesday, strong storms for some

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS:
  • This evening until 8PM ET (7/5/22)
  • Wednesday (7/6/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Heat the main issue this evening, storms mainly east of our area
  • Alert Day on Wed: Heat index values up to 108° again, PM scattered strong storms
  • More storm chances later this week - some dry time this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering storms on the radar will fade overnight, leaving us with only an isolated downpour chance heading into Wednesday morning.

Lows overnight will only drop into the 70s.

Wednesday is another Alert Day due to heat and storms. Heat index values will reach up to 108° for a few, with scattered storms during the 3PM to midnight ET time frame becoming strong to severe in a few cases.

Highs will be well into the 90s.

Scattered storms will remain on the radar for a good chunk of Wednesday evening, but they’ll at least fade in intensity as we near Thurday morning. Lows will only drop into the 70s once again.

Thursday is another hot day with highs in the 90s, but another round of afternoon scattered storms and an approaching cold front will help keep the lid on high temperatures a bit more than previous days.

Friday’s storm chance is the highest of the week at 60% thanks to the cold front sweeping through late in the day. This frontal passage will help decrease our storm chance for Saturday and eliminate it completely for Sunday.

We’ll also see highs “only” in the 80s this weekend!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday afternoon July 5, 2022

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Man killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington Road
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
WATCH: Multiple children, woman rescued from Southern Indiana apartment engulfed in flames

Latest News

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday afternoon July 5, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Rayleigh scattering is dependent upon the wavelength of sunlight. (Source - Pixabay)
Behind the Forecast: The science of sunrises
Plankton's reaction to the sun may inadvertently create clouds.
Behind the Forecast: How plankton create clouds