Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood man was arrested and charged after two people fell from the back of his Dodge pickup Saturday night in Henry County.

Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie said it happened around 9:14 p.m.

Officers found 25-year-old Jerad Johnson of Eminence dead. An autopsy report determined Johnson’s cause of death was from blunt force trauma.

The other victim was a 22-year-old from Charlestown, Indiana, who was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Dudinskie said the driver of the pickup, 20-year-old Preston Dykes of Crestwood, had at least nine of his friends in the cab and bed of the pickup.

Police said a video shows Dykes braking and accelerating the truck when the two men sitting on the tailgate fell off.

Dykes was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and assault. He was taken to Oldham County Detention Center, but is no longer listed as an inmate.

Police believe he was bonded out sometime on Sunday.

Additional charges for Dykes are possible. Police are awaiting the toxicology reports.

