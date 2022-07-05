Crowds flock to Waterfront Park for Independence Day celebrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth of July celebrations at the Waterfront were back full festival force Monday.

The Fourth of July event at the Great Lawn and Harbor Lawn will featured family-friendly activities such as face painting and food trucks.

“We have bouncy houses, we have balloon artists, caricature artists. face painters,” Ashely Smith, spokesperson for Waterfront Park said.

Performers included DJ Always, Casey Powel, and more. The grand finale fireworks display took place over the Ohio River at 9:45 p.m.

”It’s pretty hot. But, they got a lot of cool festivities and stuff. And it’s really nice just being out, you know around people,” festival goer Jessie Ziegler said.

From 5 to 9 p.m. family friendly activities were spread across the Great Lawn and Harbor Lawn. Community organizations hosted activities centered around science, music, art and nature.

”There’s a lot to do out here for the family. So it’s been pretty pretty fun,” festival goer Marshall Vance said.

Family’s also got an opportunity to meet first responders, say thank you, and see their equipment up close. Some said the large police presence is a reminder about safety.

”You know, it is scary. When you go out anywhere in public anymore. You know, you have to think about that,” a festival goer said.

