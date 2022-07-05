Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

KFC Yum! Center, American Red Cross host Stripes & Pints Blood Drive

(Vince Little / US Army)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross is partnering with the KFC Yum! Center to host a Stars, Stripes & Pints Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held July 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yum Center in Louisville, the release said.

All participating donors will receive free parking and will be entered into a raffle. Prizes include a University of Louisville signed basketball by coaches Kenny Payne and Jeff Walz, two Shawn Mendes concert tickets for Aug 12 and two Lumineers concert tickets for Aug 31.

American Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types, especially type O, to participate in the drive to help hospital patients get the care they need.

Blood donations decline in the summer months due to vacations, holidays, among other reasons. However, increased travel and summer activities also lead to an increase in trauma accidents, the release said.

“Traditionally during the summer, around holidays like Independence Day, blood donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs,” Cyndi Dahl, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross Kentucky Blood Services Region said. “With the high number of trauma and emergency room visits our hospitals are responding to lately, the need for donors to give blood is far greater than this time last year.

All blood types are needed and accepted. Upon arrival, donors must show a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification, which will be required at check-in.

To make an appointment, healthy individuals can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org, using sponsor code: KFCYUM, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). People can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Man killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington Road
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
WATCH: Multiple children, woman rescued from Southern Indiana apartment engulfed in flames

Latest News

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
The shelter continued to take in strays throughout the day on Tuesday.
Louisville shelter takes in dozens of strays after Fourth of July weekend
Charvontae Reed, 21, faces a new, amended charge of complicity to murder.
Shooting suspect’s assault charges upped to complicity to murder after victim dies
Patient was then taken to KDH for his non-life-threatening injuries by Trimble County EMS.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Trimble Co.