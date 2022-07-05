KFC Yum! Center, American Red Cross host Stripes & Pints Blood Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross is partnering with the KFC Yum! Center to host a Stars, Stripes & Pints Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held July 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yum Center in Louisville, the release said.

All participating donors will receive free parking and will be entered into a raffle. Prizes include a University of Louisville signed basketball by coaches Kenny Payne and Jeff Walz, two Shawn Mendes concert tickets for Aug 12 and two Lumineers concert tickets for Aug 31.

American Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types, especially type O, to participate in the drive to help hospital patients get the care they need.

Blood donations decline in the summer months due to vacations, holidays, among other reasons. However, increased travel and summer activities also lead to an increase in trauma accidents, the release said.

“Traditionally during the summer, around holidays like Independence Day, blood donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs,” Cyndi Dahl, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross Kentucky Blood Services Region said. “With the high number of trauma and emergency room visits our hospitals are responding to lately, the need for donors to give blood is far greater than this time last year.

All blood types are needed and accepted. Upon arrival, donors must show a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification, which will be required at check-in.

To make an appointment, healthy individuals can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org, using sponsor code: KFCYUM, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). People can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.