Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Indiana funeral home under investigation after bodies, remains found

According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation...
According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A civil lawsuit has been filed in Clark County Superior Court against a Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposed bodies and cremated remains were found over the weekend.

The lawsuit against Lankford Family Funeral Home was filed by next of kin for one of the deceased on July 5.

According to the document, Nicole Dallas Lorey died on June 14 and was referred to Lankford Funeral Home. Her parents contacted the funeral home on several occasions and were told that Lorey’s remains were being cared for, the lawsuit states.

The funeral home told Lorey’s family cremation had taken place, and documents state the family had ordered an urn for her remains. According to the lawsuit, the funeral home had told the family the urn had not arrived and they could not release Lorey’s remains.

In the lawsuit, the family said they believe Lorey’s remains were not cremated, and believe Lorey was one of the 30 other individuals found decomposing and uncared for by the funeral home.

Lorey’s family’s attorney, Larry Wilder, said the civil lawsuit is filing for damages and seeking a trial by jury for all unidentified decedents within the Lankford Family Funeral Home.

Investigation into the funeral home is ongoing by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
Man killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington Road
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
WATCH: Multiple children, woman rescued from Southern Indiana apartment engulfed in flames

Latest News

Officers recount dramatic rescue of family from a burning building in Madison, Ind.
Officers recount dramatic rescue of family from a burning building in Madison, Ind.
KFC Yum! Center, American Red Cross host Stripes & Pints Blood Drive
Patient was then taken to KDH for his non-life-threatening injuries by Trimble County EMS.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Trimble Co.
The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Clarksville, Ind. will serve as one of the two cooling...
The Salvation Army opens Southern Indiana cooling centers