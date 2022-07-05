Lawsuit filed against Indiana funeral home under investigation after bodies, remains found

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A civil lawsuit has been filed in Clark County Superior Court against a Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposed bodies and cremated remains were found over the weekend.

The lawsuit against Lankford Family Funeral Home was filed by next of kin for one of the deceased on July 5.

According to the document, Nicole Dallas Lorey died on June 14 and was referred to Lankford Funeral Home. Her parents contacted the funeral home on several occasions and were told that Lorey’s remains were being cared for, the lawsuit states.

The funeral home told Lorey’s family cremation had taken place, and documents state the family had ordered an urn for her remains. According to the lawsuit, the funeral home had told the family the urn had not arrived and they could not release Lorey’s remains.

In the lawsuit, the family said they believe Lorey’s remains were not cremated, and believe Lorey was one of the 30 other individuals found decomposing and uncared for by the funeral home.

Lorey’s family’s attorney, Larry Wilder, said the civil lawsuit is filing for damages and seeking a trial by jury for all unidentified decedents within the Lankford Family Funeral Home.

Investigation into the funeral home is ongoing by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

