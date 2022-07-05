Contact Troubleshooters
LMDC debuts new veteran dorm, program

Veterans can be housed together in a special "barracks" area of LMDC.
Veterans can be housed together in a special "barracks" area of LMDC.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I heard about it last week, I think Director Collins did a great job. I mean it’s amazing, you get in here and think you get forgotten about. You’re an inmate now,” said Phillip Jackson.

Jackson is an Army veteran charged with burglary. He’s currently in LMDC custody, but now he will be housed in a special area and have access to special programs. It’s called Operation V.A.L.O.R., which stands for Veterans Aspiring for Life of Reform.

“While they’re here it’s an opportunity to give them what they need to be successful, and that doesn’t always happen,” said Jeremy Harrell. He is the founder of Veteran’s Club, one of the partners making this possible.

Along with other organizations like the VA and Goodwill, these veterans will get life skills education, substance abuse treatment, and help planning for life once they’re released. Jackson says that’s exactly the kind of help he needs.

“I got away from my medicine and lost control a little bit and had a bad moment. Five minutes of bad thinking and bad action landed me here,” said Jackson.

LMDC’s Director Jerry Collins is a veteran himself. He knows how important camaraderie can be for a service man or woman’s health.

“Them guys having shared experiences, talking a different language, putting them in there and really letting them help each other because that’s part of it too. Veterans sometime are independent. you know it’s hard for them to ask for help,” said Collins.

Director Collins says veterans will be interviewed for this new program when they get booked in the jail.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

