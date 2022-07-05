Louisville firefighters battle heavy structure fire in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department battled a heavy structure fire in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to respond to the 300 block of North 21st Street around 8 a.m., LDP Major Bobby Cooper said.

Firefighters found a heavy working fire coming from an empty, single-story building. Crews went inside and tried to extinguish the fire.

Cooper said outside crews “deployed exposure lines” to protect the surrounding property.

It took 25 firefighters 10 minutes to bring the fire under control. The main building suffered extensive damage, and a building nearby had moderate damage.

Cooper said no one was injured during the fire.

LFD Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

