Louisville man arrested for stabbing after victim allegedly took his blanket

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing another man multiple times early Saturday morning.

An arrest report said Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6300 block of Yellow Pine Drive around 7 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds and the suspect barricaded in his bedroom.

Police arrested 26-year-old Cody Jones of Louisville and charged him with one count of attempted murder.

Jones gave a statement to police admitting to stabbing the victim. The victim also provided a statement saying that Jones had allegedly told the victim that he was going to kill him while stabbing him.

The victim said the incident started when Jones woke him up while he was asleep on the couch, saying that he had taken his blanket.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

