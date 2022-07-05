Louisville shelter takes in dozens of strays after Fourth of July weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services usually becomes flooded with stray pets after a weekend of fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday, and this year is no different.

Ashley Book, Interim Director at LMAS, said the shelter took in 56 strays between Friday and Monday, 28 cats and 28 dogs.

The shelter continued to take in strays throughout the day on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a full parking lot, people were still shooting off fireworks last night, so we’re still seeing lots of strays coming in today,” Book said. “The staff here has been amazing. They’re really doing everything they can to keep them moving.”

LMAS was expecting 60 pets to show up over the holiday weekend. Last week, the shelter was already full, and they asked the public to help adopt or foster.

“We put out that plea for help last Friday, and it has been amazing to see the community come together,” Book said. “The community has just jumped up and came to our aid, and it is so great to see people so excited about coming and helping animals.”

Since then, the shelter has adopted out 76 pets. For comparison, only 26 adoptions happened during the same time period last year.

On top of that, the shelter got 100 new foster applications on Friday alone.

LMAS said a lot of people often wait three days to a week or more to bring in stray pets.

If someone finds an animal, it’s important to remember that there is an intake process, so paperwork will have to be filled out paperwork when the animal is dropped off. If it’s busy, people will have to wait in line.

If a family lost a pet over the holiday weekend, people can check for it at the shelter or on the LMAS website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.