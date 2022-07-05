Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Urban League president Sadiqa Reynolds announces departure

The organization announced Sadiqa Reynolds will be stepping down in October to take a CEO...
The organization announced Sadiqa Reynolds will be stepping down in October to take a CEO position for a New York City-based organization.(Louisville Urban League)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After seven years with the Louisville Urban League, the organization’s president and CEO announced she will be stepping down from the role in October.

The organization announced Sadiqa Reynolds will be stepping down in October to take a CEO position for a New York City-based organization.

Reynolds will remain a full-time resident in Louisville, the Urban League said.

“There is no replacing a Sadiqa Reynolds. She is a 1 of 1,” LUL Board Chair Lorri Lee said in a release. “Her impact on Louisville, across Kentucky, and on the Urban League Movement, nationally, is tremendous. But it is the durability of what she has built that is most important.”

Reynolds served as the Louisville Urban League’s first female president in its 101 year history, according to a release.

The organization said Reynold’s accomplishments include quadrupling the staff and tripling organizational budgets, taking part in the development of the Louisville Urban Sports and Learning Campus, and started the Center for Entrepreneurship to start-up and scale up Black businesses.

A search committee has been appointed by the Chair of the Louisville Urban League Board of Directors to identify Reynold’s successor.

Reynolds will assist in finding the next CEO, and will continue to serve in an advisory capacity past her transition out of her CEO role, according to the organization.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

